US opposes Al Jazeera taking journalist killing to ICC

WASHINGTON, Dec 7: The United States said Tuesday it opposed Al Jazeera taking the killing of Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh to the International Criminal Court, renewing objections to investigations involving Israel.

"We oppose it," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"The ICC should focus on its core mission, and that core mission is of serving as a court of last resort in punishing and deterring atrocity crimes." -AFP