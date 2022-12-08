

German special police forces stand guard and patrol in a neighbourhood in south western Berlin on December 7 as part of nationwide early morning raids against members of a far-right "terror group" suspected of planning an attack on parliament. More than 3,000 officers including elite anti-terror units took part in the early morning raids and searched more than 130 properties, in what German media described as one of the largest police actions the country has ever seen. photo : AFP