Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 12:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Taliban conduct first public execution since return to power

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

Dec 7: The Taliban have carried out what is thought to be their first public execution since the group's return to power in Afghanistan last year.
A Taliban spokesperson said a man named Tajmir was killed at a crowded sports stadium in south-western Farah province after he confessed to murder.
Dozens of the group's leaders, including most top ministers in their government, attended the hanging.
It comes weeks after judges were instructed to fully enforce Sharia law.
The Taliban's supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada issued the edict last month, ordering judges to impose punishments, including public executions, public amputations and stoning.
However, the exact crimes and corresponding punishments have not been officially defined by the Taliban.
The militant Islamist group had promised to pursue a softer version of the harsh rule that characterised their previous stint in power from 1996 to 2001.
But the execution, which the Taliban said took place on Wednesday, marks a return to the group's extremist interpretation of Sharia law.
While the group has already carried out several public floggings recently - including that of a dozen people before a crowded football stadium in Logar province last month - it marks the first time the Taliban have publicly acknowledged carrying out an                execution.    -BBC







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US opposes Al Jazeera taking journalist killing to ICC
German special police forces stand guard and patrol in a neighbourhood
Russia trying to 'freeze' war before spring assault: NATO chief
Taliban conduct first public execution since return to power
China's Xi arrives in Saudi Arabia for energy-focused visit
This handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency shows Iran's President
Ruling Nepali Congress wins most seats, Deuba likely to remain PM
US approves $3.75 b sale of Abrams tanks to Poland


Latest News
Zelenskyy named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’
Jaya Ahsan’s Bollywood debut confirmed as photos emerge with Pankaj Tripathi, other co-actors
Cox's Bazar landslide leaves 4 dead
US Embassy issues alert for its citizens in Bangladesh
Rizvi, Aman, Khokon, Annie among over 100 leaders, workers arrested
Expatriate's body found in Chuadanga
Miraz appears hero again as Bangladesh win against India to clinch ODI series 2-0
Police will look into why BNP wants to hold Dec 10 rally at Nayapaltan: Home Minister
BB disburses Tk 4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Gold cup football tournament launched in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
World Cup Quarterfinal line-up
No permission for BNP's Dhaka rally in Nayapaltan: Police
Madrasa students clash with police in city
Woman among 2 killed in Dinajpur road crash
World economy faces more pain in 2023 after a gloomy year
One killed, many injured as police fire rubber bullets at BNP activists in city
Dhaka, Delhi agree on security, border management to strengthen cooperation
Depression over southeast Bay intensifies
US likely to take few Rohingyas on Thursday: Momen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft