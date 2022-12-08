US approves $3.75 b sale of Abrams tanks to Poland

WASHINGTON, Dec 7: The US government on Tuesday announced the approval of a $3.75 billion sale of 116 Abrams tanks and other equipment to Poland.

"The proposed sale will improve Poland's capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries and participating in NATO operations," the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe," it added.

The announcement comes more than nine months into the war in neighboring Ukraine, which spilled over the border last month when what is thought to have been a Ukrainian surface-to-air missile landed in Poland, killing two people.

The State Department approved the possible sale, and the DSCA on Tuesday provided the required notification to Congress, which still needs to sign off on the transaction. -AFP











