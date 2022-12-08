Video
Djokovic to begin Australian Open campaign at Adelaide Int’l

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

ADELAIDE, DEC 7: Novak Djokovic will begin his bid for a 10th Australian Open title at the Adelaide International, organisers said Wednesday, after the Serbian was granted a visa to enter the country.
The world number five missed the opening Grand Slam of 2022 when he was deported over his vaccine status after a high-stakes legal battle.
Australia has since lifted the requirement for visitors to show proof of Covid vaccination, and his three-year ban was overturned by the government in November.
Djokovic said at the time it was a "a relief".
"The Australian Open has been my most successful Grand Slam." he added. "I made some of the best memories there."
Djokovic will face a strong field from January 1-8 that also features Felix Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, ranked six, seven and eight, respectively, along with two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray.
His longtime-rival Rafael Nadal, the defending Australian Open champion, will instead use the United Cup, a new mixed teams event in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney, as his warm-up to the Grand Slam.    -AFP


