Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 12:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Belgium star Hazard quits international football

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

DOHA, DEC 7: Belgium star Eden Hazard announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday, days after the team crashed out of the World Cup in the group stage.
The Real Madrid forward, 31, made the announcement on social media, saying "a page turns today".
"Thank you for your unparalleled support," he posted on Instagram. "Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you."
The Belgium team tweeted: "All the best, captain." Hazard, who played as an attacking midfielder or winger, made his Belgium debut in 2008 as a teenager and collected a total of 126 caps, scoring 33 goals.
He was the standard-bearer of Belgium's much-vaunted "golden generation", which reached the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
The team are still ranked second in the world by FIFA but many of their players are in their 30s and they finished third in Group F behind Morocco and Croatia.
Hazard, who was the team's skipper, made a surprise admission during the tournament in Qatar, saying the team's best chance to win the World Cup had come and gone.
The forward moved from French club Lille to Chelsea in 2012 and became one of the standout stars in the Premier League, winning the trophy twice.
He sealed a big-money move to Real Madrid in 2019 but, hampered by injury, has struggled to repeat the form he showed in England.
Belgium were stalked by rumours of in-fighting in Qatar and a number of the country's other stars including Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois have likely played their final World Cup matches.
In the aftermath of their exit, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez announced he was leaving his job.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Angry Warner abandons bid to overturn Australia leadership ban
World Cup win makes Morocco the 'pride' of Arab fans
Djokovic to begin Australian Open campaign at Adelaide Int’l
Battered Pakistan seek livelier pitch in 2nd Test against England
Belgium star Hazard quits international football
Ten Hag eager to boost Man Utd forwards' fitness levels
How do you stop Mbappe? England wrestle with World Cup conundrum
Japan target fifth Asian title after WC heartbreak


Latest News
Zelenskyy named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’
Jaya Ahsan’s Bollywood debut confirmed as photos emerge with Pankaj Tripathi, other co-actors
Cox's Bazar landslide leaves 4 dead
US Embassy issues alert for its citizens in Bangladesh
Rizvi, Aman, Khokon, Annie among over 100 leaders, workers arrested
Expatriate's body found in Chuadanga
Miraz appears hero again as Bangladesh win against India to clinch ODI series 2-0
Police will look into why BNP wants to hold Dec 10 rally at Nayapaltan: Home Minister
BB disburses Tk 4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Gold cup football tournament launched in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
World Cup Quarterfinal line-up
No permission for BNP's Dhaka rally in Nayapaltan: Police
Madrasa students clash with police in city
Woman among 2 killed in Dinajpur road crash
World economy faces more pain in 2023 after a gloomy year
One killed, many injured as police fire rubber bullets at BNP activists in city
Dhaka, Delhi agree on security, border management to strengthen cooperation
Depression over southeast Bay intensifies
US likely to take few Rohingyas on Thursday: Momen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft