Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 12:52 AM
Japan target fifth Asian title after WC heartbreak

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

NARITA, DEC 7: Japan will put their World Cup heartbreak behind them and focus on becoming Asian champions for a fifth time, captain Maya Yoshida said after the team returned home on Wednesday.
The Blue Samurai were eliminated from the World Cup on penalties by Croatia in the last 16 on Monday, denying them a first-ever place in the quarter-finals.
But the defeat did not stop hundreds of fans from travelling to an airport near Tokyo to welcome the players and coach Hajime Moriyasu back from Qatar.
"We won't stop here," Yoshida said at a news conference after arriving. "We will aim to become the best in Asia," he added.     -AFP


