Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 12:52 AM
Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Int'l Challenge begins

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Int'l Challenge, under the supervision of Badminton World Federation, Badminton Asia and orgainsed by Yonex-Sunrise Group, has begun from on Wednesday at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium adjoining the Bangabandhu National Stadium in the city.
Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, (Birpratik) MP, formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest while Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin was present there as the special guest.
Bangladesh Badminton Federation's (BBF) president, Information Commissioner and Senior Secretary Dr Abdul Malek presided over the opening ceremony.
The prize money of U$$ 15,000 (fifteen thousand) of the senior division tournament will conclude on Sunday (Dec. 11).
A total of 251 -- 143 of men's and 108 of women's -- players from seventeen countries across the globe are taking part in the Int'l meet.
After the senior division, Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Junior Int'l Series will be held from December 12-15 at the same venue with 72 players from four countries will take part in the meet.
Prize money of U$$ 5,000 (five thousand) will be given in the junior division tournament.
The participating countries of two divisions of the tournament are India, Thailand, Turkey, Myanmar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Canada, Mongolia, Indonesia, Bahrain, Japan, the Maldives, Iran, Germany, Philippine, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and host Bangladesh.    -BSS


