Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 12:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Research finds modern football pulling at hamstrings

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

LONDON, DEC 7: The number of hamstring injuries suffered by male professional footballers has doubled in Europe over the last 21 years, a study published on Wednesday has found.
The research at Linkoping Unversity in Sweden, funded by European governing body UEFA and published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, found that the number of matches professional players miss with hamstring problems has also doubled.
Nearly 20 per cent of the hamstring injuries are recurrences; of which more than two-thirds occur within two months of a player returning to play.
The study collected data from medical teams who reported 2,636 hamstring injuries over 21 seasons. It found that the risk was 10 times higher in games than in training.
Of the total of injuries, and 1,714 (or 66 per cent) occurred in 343,738 hours of match play hours and 922 (34 per cent) in 1,787,823 hours of training.
Hamstring injuries caused an average lay-off of 13 days.
Over the 21 years, more and more of the injuries suffered by players were to the hamstring. In the first year, they were 12 per cent of all injuries but rose to 24 per cent by the last.
Over the same period, days lost to hamstring injuries doubled from 10 per cent to 20 per cent.
A 25-player squad can expect about eight hamstring injuries every season.
The researchers said they did not set out to find causes but suggested that a more physical play, demanding tactics and a crowded fixtures calendar may be to blame.
"The intensity of elite men's football has increased," the researchers told the British Journal of Sports Medicine.
"Professional players now undertake more high-intensity activities per match than they did previously and they also run faster than their predecessors."
"Professional players now work year-round apart from a 4-6 week break between seasons. Even during the traditional break between seasons, players are often required to undertake pre-season tours which require intercontinental travel," the researchers added.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Angry Warner abandons bid to overturn Australia leadership ban
World Cup win makes Morocco the 'pride' of Arab fans
Djokovic to begin Australian Open campaign at Adelaide Int’l
Battered Pakistan seek livelier pitch in 2nd Test against England
Belgium star Hazard quits international football
Ten Hag eager to boost Man Utd forwards' fitness levels
How do you stop Mbappe? England wrestle with World Cup conundrum
Japan target fifth Asian title after WC heartbreak


Latest News
Zelenskyy named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’
Jaya Ahsan’s Bollywood debut confirmed as photos emerge with Pankaj Tripathi, other co-actors
Cox's Bazar landslide leaves 4 dead
US Embassy issues alert for its citizens in Bangladesh
Rizvi, Aman, Khokon, Annie among over 100 leaders, workers arrested
Expatriate's body found in Chuadanga
Miraz appears hero again as Bangladesh win against India to clinch ODI series 2-0
Police will look into why BNP wants to hold Dec 10 rally at Nayapaltan: Home Minister
BB disburses Tk 4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Gold cup football tournament launched in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
World Cup Quarterfinal line-up
No permission for BNP's Dhaka rally in Nayapaltan: Police
Madrasa students clash with police in city
Woman among 2 killed in Dinajpur road crash
World economy faces more pain in 2023 after a gloomy year
One killed, many injured as police fire rubber bullets at BNP activists in city
Dhaka, Delhi agree on security, border management to strengthen cooperation
Depression over southeast Bay intensifies
US likely to take few Rohingyas on Thursday: Momen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft