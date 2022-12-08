Bashundhara thrash Suddopuskorini in Women's Football

Bashundhara Kings maintained their winning run as they thrashed Suddopuskorini JSC by 10-1 goals in the Bashundhara Group Women's Football League held on Wednesday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the day's match, Mogini slammed a brilliant hat-trick with four goals in the 68th, 70th 85th and 88th minutes while Shopna Rani, Sabina Khatun and Ritu Porna supported her scoring two goals each in the 12th and 36th, 26th and 40th and 33rd and 75th minutes respectively for Bashundhara in the one-sided affairs.

Nasrin netted a consolation goal for Suddopuskorini JSC in the 84th minute of the match. Earlier, in the day's first match, Aklima slammed double hat-tricks as Ataur RAhman Bhuiyan CSC crushed Nasrin Sports Academy by 14-0 goals also held at the same venue.

Aklima scored double hat-tricks with eight goals in the 6th, 10th, 23rd, 24th 56th, 57th , 68th and 76th minutes while Mahfuza, Shaheda and Sapna supported her with two goals each in the 5th and 22nd, 8th and 12th ,and 26th and 70th minutes respectively for the winners. -BSS











