Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 12:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ronaldo a bystander as Portugal find magic touch at World Cup

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Portugal's forward #26 Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scoring his team's fifth goal, his hat-trick, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 6, 2022. photo: AFP

Portugal's forward #26 Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scoring his team's fifth goal, his hat-trick, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 6, 2022. photo: AFP

DOHA, DEC 7: Cristiano Ronaldo first found himself unloved and unwanted by Manchester United. Now the unthinkable has happened -- he has been dumped by Portugal.
The superstar forward was largely a spectator as the side he has captained for so long threw off the shackles and romped to a 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the World Cup last-16 on Tuesday.
Young striker Goncalo Ramos, brought in for Ronaldo, scored a stunning hat-trick and at least competed with his illustrious teammate for the headlines.
Ronaldo came to the World Cup seeking respite after his troubled spell at Old Trafford this season, where he had become a peripheral figure under new manager Erik ten Hag.
Those frustrations boiled over last month in an explosive TV interview in which he lashed out at the club and the coach, leading to an inevitable parting of the ways.
The 37-year-old landed in Qatar to the usual fanfare, once again the focus of fawning attention from the world's media.
Things even went to script in Portugal's first game, when he scored the opener from the penalty spot in a 3-2 win against Ghana, becoming the first man to score goals at five World Cups.
But things went downhill from there. He huffed and puffed through games against Uruguay and South Korea but failed to find the net and Portugal were less than the sum of their considerable parts.
Portugal coach Fernando Santos, who masterminded the side's triumph at Euro 2016, finally took the decision to leave his star man out against the Swiss and was vindicated in spectacular fashion.
Portugal turned on the style, with Benfica's Ramos, 21, netting three times in a free-flowing attacking performance.
With the match long since won, chants of "Ronaldo" echoed around the cavernous Lusail Stadium in Doha and he was cheered as he warmed up on the sidelines.
Santos gave the crowd what they wanted with about 15 minutes of normal time to go.
Ronaldo smashed a free-kick into the wall moments after coming on and minutes later had the ball in the net after a fine finish, but was well offside.
He even had to cede the limelight to fellow substitute Rafael Leao, who scored a stunning goal in stoppage time to complete the rout -- another glimpse of the enviable riches at Santos's disposal.
The coach, who has been in charge since 2014, insisted he had complete faith in all his forwards in the afterglow of the win, which sets up a quarter-final against Morocco.
"Andre (Silva) is a great player who plays further forward, Cristiano is more fixed -- he stays in a more determined area towards the box," he said. "Goncalo (Ramos) has different characteristics.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Angry Warner abandons bid to overturn Australia leadership ban
World Cup win makes Morocco the 'pride' of Arab fans
Djokovic to begin Australian Open campaign at Adelaide Int’l
Battered Pakistan seek livelier pitch in 2nd Test against England
Belgium star Hazard quits international football
Ten Hag eager to boost Man Utd forwards' fitness levels
How do you stop Mbappe? England wrestle with World Cup conundrum
Japan target fifth Asian title after WC heartbreak


Latest News
Zelenskyy named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’
Jaya Ahsan’s Bollywood debut confirmed as photos emerge with Pankaj Tripathi, other co-actors
Cox's Bazar landslide leaves 4 dead
US Embassy issues alert for its citizens in Bangladesh
Rizvi, Aman, Khokon, Annie among over 100 leaders, workers arrested
Expatriate's body found in Chuadanga
Miraz appears hero again as Bangladesh win against India to clinch ODI series 2-0
Police will look into why BNP wants to hold Dec 10 rally at Nayapaltan: Home Minister
BB disburses Tk 4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Gold cup football tournament launched in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
World Cup Quarterfinal line-up
No permission for BNP's Dhaka rally in Nayapaltan: Police
Madrasa students clash with police in city
Woman among 2 killed in Dinajpur road crash
World economy faces more pain in 2023 after a gloomy year
One killed, many injured as police fire rubber bullets at BNP activists in city
Dhaka, Delhi agree on security, border management to strengthen cooperation
Depression over southeast Bay intensifies
US likely to take few Rohingyas on Thursday: Momen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft