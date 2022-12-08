Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 12:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Who faces whom in quarterfinals?

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
MAHTAB UDDIN

Who faces whom in quarterfinals?

Who faces whom in quarterfinals?

The opponents of the quarterfinals of this FIFA World Cup 2022 are already decided as the matches of the round of 16 are all played by Wednesday early morning. After a two-day break, the knockout stage will get more intense with the first quarterfinal match at night on Friday.
Brazil will face Croatia in the first quarterfinal match on Friday at 9:00 pm at the Education City Stadium located within several university campuses at the Qatar Foundation's Education City in Ar-Rayyan.
Argentina will meet the Netherlands within a few hours, in the second quarterfinal match on Saturday at 1:00 am at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar's second-largest city in the southern part of the municipality of Al Daayen.
Morocco will engage with Portugal in the third quarterfinal match on Saturday at 9:00 pm at Al-Thumama Stadium in Al-Thumama district in the Qatari capital Doha.
In the fourth quarterfinal, France and England will face off on Sunday at 1:00 am at a retractable roof venue Al-Bayt Stadium in the Al Khor municipality in the northeastern coastal part of the country.
Who faces whom in quarterfinals?

Who faces whom in quarterfinals?

The winner of the first quarterfinal between Brazil and Croatia will face the winner of the second quarterfinal between Argentina and Netherlands in the first semi-final match to be played on 14 December at 1:00 am.
Whoever wins the third quarterfinal between Morocco and Portugal will face the winner of the third quarterfinal between France and England in the second quarterfinal on 15 December at 1:00 am.
Among the quarterfinalists, Morocco is the newbie in this round. The Moroccan boys stormed into the last eight following a 3-0 win over Spain, the champion of the 2010 World Cup in the round of 16 on Tuesday. They eliminated the Spanish in the tiebreaker after the regular match saw a goalless stalemate. This World Cup has surprised football fans many times. Who knows how many more are waiting for them in the coming days!


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Angry Warner abandons bid to overturn Australia leadership ban
World Cup win makes Morocco the 'pride' of Arab fans
Djokovic to begin Australian Open campaign at Adelaide Int’l
Battered Pakistan seek livelier pitch in 2nd Test against England
Belgium star Hazard quits international football
Ten Hag eager to boost Man Utd forwards' fitness levels
How do you stop Mbappe? England wrestle with World Cup conundrum
Japan target fifth Asian title after WC heartbreak


Latest News
Zelenskyy named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’
Jaya Ahsan’s Bollywood debut confirmed as photos emerge with Pankaj Tripathi, other co-actors
Cox's Bazar landslide leaves 4 dead
US Embassy issues alert for its citizens in Bangladesh
Rizvi, Aman, Khokon, Annie among over 100 leaders, workers arrested
Expatriate's body found in Chuadanga
Miraz appears hero again as Bangladesh win against India to clinch ODI series 2-0
Police will look into why BNP wants to hold Dec 10 rally at Nayapaltan: Home Minister
BB disburses Tk 4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Gold cup football tournament launched in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
World Cup Quarterfinal line-up
No permission for BNP's Dhaka rally in Nayapaltan: Police
Madrasa students clash with police in city
Woman among 2 killed in Dinajpur road crash
World economy faces more pain in 2023 after a gloomy year
One killed, many injured as police fire rubber bullets at BNP activists in city
Dhaka, Delhi agree on security, border management to strengthen cooperation
Depression over southeast Bay intensifies
US likely to take few Rohingyas on Thursday: Momen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft