

Who faces whom in quarterfinals?

Brazil will face Croatia in the first quarterfinal match on Friday at 9:00 pm at the Education City Stadium located within several university campuses at the Qatar Foundation's Education City in Ar-Rayyan.

Argentina will meet the Netherlands within a few hours, in the second quarterfinal match on Saturday at 1:00 am at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar's second-largest city in the southern part of the municipality of Al Daayen.

Morocco will engage with Portugal in the third quarterfinal match on Saturday at 9:00 pm at Al-Thumama Stadium in Al-Thumama district in the Qatari capital Doha.

In the fourth quarterfinal, France and England will face off on Sunday at 1:00 am at a retractable roof venue Al-Bayt Stadium in the Al Khor municipality in the northeastern coastal part of the country.

Who faces whom in quarterfinals?

Whoever wins the third quarterfinal between Morocco and Portugal will face the winner of the third quarterfinal between France and England in the second quarterfinal on 15 December at 1:00 am.

Among the quarterfinalists, Morocco is the newbie in this round. The Moroccan boys stormed into the last eight following a 3-0 win over Spain, the champion of the 2010 World Cup in the round of 16 on Tuesday. They eliminated the Spanish in the tiebreaker after the regular match saw a goalless stalemate. This World Cup has surprised football fans many times. Who knows how many more are waiting for them in the coming days!











The opponents of the quarterfinals of this FIFA World Cup 2022 are already decided as the matches of the round of 16 are all played by Wednesday early morning. After a two-day break, the knockout stage will get more intense with the first quarterfinal match at night on Friday.Brazil will face Croatia in the first quarterfinal match on Friday at 9:00 pm at the Education City Stadium located within several university campuses at the Qatar Foundation's Education City in Ar-Rayyan.Argentina will meet the Netherlands within a few hours, in the second quarterfinal match on Saturday at 1:00 am at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar's second-largest city in the southern part of the municipality of Al Daayen.Morocco will engage with Portugal in the third quarterfinal match on Saturday at 9:00 pm at Al-Thumama Stadium in Al-Thumama district in the Qatari capital Doha.In the fourth quarterfinal, France and England will face off on Sunday at 1:00 am at a retractable roof venue Al-Bayt Stadium in the Al Khor municipality in the northeastern coastal part of the country.The winner of the first quarterfinal between Brazil and Croatia will face the winner of the second quarterfinal between Argentina and Netherlands in the first semi-final match to be played on 14 December at 1:00 am.Whoever wins the third quarterfinal between Morocco and Portugal will face the winner of the third quarterfinal between France and England in the second quarterfinal on 15 December at 1:00 am.Among the quarterfinalists, Morocco is the newbie in this round. The Moroccan boys stormed into the last eight following a 3-0 win over Spain, the champion of the 2010 World Cup in the round of 16 on Tuesday. They eliminated the Spanish in the tiebreaker after the regular match saw a goalless stalemate. This World Cup has surprised football fans many times. Who knows how many more are waiting for them in the coming days!