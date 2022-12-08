

Feni Muhuri Club celebrated the International Leo Day in Darus-Sunnat Hafezia Madrasa Feni Muhuri Club celebrated the International Leo Day in Darus-Sunnat Hafezia Madrasa and Orphanage in the town on Monday. Feni Muhuri Club President Leo Sadman Fuad Farabi presided over the programme. Treasurer of the club Leo Abdur Rahim Ayman and former president of Lions Club of Feni Muhuri Lion Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan were also present at the programme. Besides, education materials were also distributed among the madrasa students at that time. photo: observer