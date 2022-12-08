Older people get blankets in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Dec 6: Blankets were distributed among 150 older people in Kadamtala Union under Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.

Resource Integration Centre (RIC) organized the distribution programme with Senior Citizen's Committee Chief in the chair.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Monira Parven attended the programme as the chief guest.

RIC Deputy General Manager Al-Monsur Rahman, its Zonal Manager Masudur Rahman Khan and Pirojpur Office Coordinator Farque Rahman, among others, were also present during the distribution.

The speakers at the programme appreciated the initiatives of RIC for providing humanitarian assistances to the older people.











