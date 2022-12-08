Video
Home Countryside

Five found dead in three dists

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondents

Five people including three women have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Chattogram, Narsingdi and Dinajpur, in three days.
CHATTOGRAM: The hanging body of a housewife was recovered from her residence in Boalkhali Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Ruma Akter, 22, wife of expatriate Abu Taib, a resident of Charkhijirpur area in the upazila.
Police and local sources said the deceased's family members spotted the body of the woman hanging from the ceiling fan of her room in the house in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The actual reason of her death could not be known immediately.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalkhali Police Station (PS) Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.
NARSINGDI: Three people including a young woman were found dead in separate incidents in Raipura and Sadar upazilas of the district on Sunday and Monday.
Police recovered the bodies of two people from a banana orchard in Raipura Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Dwin Islam, 34, son of Abdul Mannan of Paharfuldi Village under Joshar Union in Shibpur Upazila, and Ali Hossain, 42, son of late Alauddin, a resident of Lochanpur Village under Uttar Bakharnagar Union in Raipura Upazila.
Police sources said local farmers spotted the bodies in a banana orchard in Sherpur Village under Adiabad Union in the upazila at around 3:30pm and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.
Police suspected that miscreants might have killed them and left the bodies in the banana orchard.
Raipura PS OC Ajijar Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.
On the other hand, police recovered the body of a young woman from her relative's house in the district town on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Surovi Akhter, 28, son of late Sohel Mia, a resident of Kuliarchar Upazila in Kishoreganj District.
Police sources said Surovi came to visit his uncle's house in Bank Colony area in Narsingdi Town on Saturday noon.
However, the hanging body of Surovi was found in the house at dawn on Sunday.
Being informed, police recovered the body at around 10:30am and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Narsingdi Sadar PS OC Abul Kashem Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.
PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: The body of a housewife was recovered in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Nur Nahar, 19, wife of Raju Islam, a resident of Joshaihat Chandrapur Village under Mominpur Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Nur Nahar got married with Raju Islam, son of Fazlur Rahman of the village, about a year back.  Members of her in-laws' family often tortured Nur Nahar for dowry since the marriage.
On Monday night, Nur Nahar fell sick all of a sudden. She was taken to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the woman to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for better treatment.
Later on, Nur Nahar died on the way to Dinajpur.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Parbatipur Model PS OC Abul Hasnat confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.


