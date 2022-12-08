Man, grandson electrocuted at Sarishabari

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR, Dec 7: An elderly man and his grandson have been electrocuted in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased were identified as Mojibur Rahman, 60, a resident of Kandarpara Village under Kamrabad Union in the upazila, and his grandson Kawsar, 3.

According to local sources, the man was irrigating on a land with an electric pump next to his house at noon. Meanwhile, his grandson Kawsar came in contact with an electric wire while he was walking near the irrigation pump. Mujibur Rahman was also electrocuted while trying to rescue his grandson, which left both of them seriously injured.

They were rescued by locals and taken to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Kamrabad Union Parishad Chairman Abdus Salam confirmed the incident.











