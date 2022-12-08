Barishal City dwellers suffer for deplorable roads



The photo shows a deplorable road in Barishal City. photo: observer

Soon after this year's rainy season, several roads in Barishal City emerged with dangerous scene of damage. City dwellers are facing immense sufferings while moving on these roads.

Vehicles are getting turtle on roads frequently. Due to accidents, many injured passengers were taken to hospital for treatment. The traffic jam has been very common.

Due to Cyclone Yaas impact, on May 27 heavy rainfall caused water-logging in different areas. Then city roads became deplorable causing untold public sufferings.

Authorities blamed unplanned drainage management for the water-stranded condition.

Since the last month, Barishal City Corporation (BCC) has started cleaning activities in the city's canals. But BCC has no information about the road damage due to heavy rainfall occurred recently.

According to BCC data, roads are stretched across about 600 kilometres (km) in the city including pitch-paved road about 300km. Most of the thoroughfares were damaged because of raining after Yaas.

A visit found devastated road conditions at Oxford Mission Road, BM School Lane, from Nathullabad-Madhumiar Pool-Sobhan Miar Pool to Morakkholar Pool, Kawnia Housinh adjacent road and Kawnia Thana Goli, Sreenath Chaterjee Lane, Tiakhali Road, New Circular Road, Sagordee Zianagar, and Polashpur Road.

A housewife of Pachwim Kawnia area Shamima Zahan said, Addhapok Yunus Khan Road ranging from Nathullabad central bus terminal to Kawnia Morakkholar Pool along the canal has been lying deplorable for a long time.

Another road from Morakkholar Pool to Motasar at the end of the city corporation has also turned deplorable. It is now unfit for moving.

The Baptist Mission road in the city is also useless. It is causing suffering to both pedestrians and transports. This road is linked with three important roads.

Ward No.11 Councillor Mojibur Rahman said, the Baptist Mission road was repaired at about Tk 90 lakh during the time of former mayor Ahsan Habib Kamal. Then a reserved seat councillor was its contractor. Substandard raw materials were used in the repairing. That is why they road has turned deplorable.

The road is included in the repairing list of BCC, he added. A Sreenath Lane dweller and college teacher Md Wahed said, rain sinks the road in his area.

Faizul Islam Sajal of Zianagar at Ward No. 24 said, as the road was not raised a little rain and abnormal tide in the Kirthonkhola River cause submergence on roads.

The same road scenes were seen in Sagorde and Rupatali Housing areas.

Barishal District General Secretary of Sammilita Samajik Andolon Kazi Enayet Hossain Shiplu said, stranded water cannot recede due to lack of drains along most roads; in the absence of navigability in the canal, rain water on roads remains stranded.

It is urgent to clean and dredge the canal to restore water recession, he added.

Chief Executive of BCC Sayed Md Faruq said, there is no information whether city roads became deplored due to non-stop raining. So far no step has been taken to estimate damage costs of these roads, he added.

