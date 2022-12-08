Two ‘commit suicide’ in Bogura, Natore

Two people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide i separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Natore, in two days.

BOGURA: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Remi Khatun, 23, wife of Saudi Arabia expatriate Rubel Akanda, a resident of Sankoa Arjun Gari Village under Nashratpur Union.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Remi Khatun got married with Rubel Akanda about six years back. Rubel went to Saudi Arabia three months back. However, a quarrel was taken place in between the couple over mobile phone on Tuesday evening.

Following this, Remi Khatun took poisonous tablet at home.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Adamdighi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted the woman to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) for better treatment.

She was, later, referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) from the SZRMCH as her condition deteriorated further.

Later on, Remi Khatun died on the way to the RMCH at around 4am on Wednesday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SZRMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Adamdighi Police Station (PS) Rezaul Karim Reza confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A man has reportedly committed suicide out of huff with his wife in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam Liton, 35, son of Alauddin, a resident of Sanyalpara Village under Faguadiar Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Liton had a quarrel with his wife in the evening. As a sequel to it, he consumed poisonous gas tablets out of huff with his wife.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to the RMCH following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Liton died at the RMCH at night while undergoing treatment.













