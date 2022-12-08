Road mishaps claimed 10 lives in five dists

A total of 10 people including two women and an expatriate have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Dinajpur, Satkhira, Sirajganj, Tangail and Noakhali, in three days.

DINAJPUR: Five people including a couple were killed in separate road accidents in Birampur and Kaharol upazilas of the district on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A man and his wife were killed after a bus smashed their motorcycle in Birampur Upazila on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj highway at Tatokpur Beldanga crossing in the upazila at around 9 am.

The deceased were identified as Sohel Rana, 37, son of Lokman Hossain, a resident of Dinajpur Rail Colony area, and his wife Selina Begum, 28.

Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Birampur Police Station (PS) Babul Hossain said Sohel Rana along with his wife was coming to Birampur from Dinajpur to buy a land in the morning riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a bus of 'BRTC Paribahan' coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in Tatokpur Beldanga area, which left Sohel and Selina seriously injured.

They were rescued by locals and taken to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

The law enforcers have seized the bus.

Legal steps will be taken in this regard, the SI added.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy was killed in another road accident in Birampur Upazila on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Shakil, 18, son of Kasimuddin, a resident of Ghagrata Village in Ghatail Upazila of Tangail District. He was the helper of a tractor.

Investigation Officer of the case Nihar Ranjan Roy said a truck coming from Dinajpur hit hard a sand-laden tractor in Brac office area on the highway in the upazila at night, leaving the helper of the tractor Shakil dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur Police Station (PS) Sumon Kumar Mohanta confirmed the incidents.

On the other hand, two men have been killed in a road accident in Kaharol Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

A dog was also killed at that time.

The accident took place in front of Tero Mile Purba Mallickpur College on the Doshmile-Panchagarh highway in the upazila at around 1pm.

The deceased were identified as Shahin Mia, 40, son of late Samsad of Noyabazar Hawladerpara area, and Shaheed, 38, son of Mojnu Mia, a resident of Saidpur Upazila in Nilphamari District.

Quoting locals, police said Shahin and Shaheed were going to Birganj riding by a motorcycle from Saidpur at noon. On the way, the motorcycle collided with a dog running across the road in front of Mallickpur College. At that time, they lost control over the motorcycle and fell down on the road, which left them dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.

Doshmile Highway PS OC Rezaul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

SATKHIRA: A woman was killed and her four-year-old daughter injured in a road accident in Tala Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Tania Khatun, 22, a resident of Paikgachha Upazila in Khulna District.

According to police and local sources, the woman and her daughter were returning the house riding by an easy-bike in the afternoon. On the way, a speedy truck coming from the opposite direction hit the easy-bike in Gangarampur area, which left Tania dead on the spot and her daughter injured.

The child was rescued by locals and admitted to a hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers have seized the truck and arrested its driver.

Tala PS OC Chowdhury Rezaul Karim confirmed the incident, adding that a case was lodged with the PS in this regard.

SIRAJGANJ: A fish trader was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The accident took place in Harinchara Bazar area on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara highway under Salanga PS in the upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Yasin, 30, son of Badsha Fakir, a resident of Katgarah Village in Muktagachha Upazila of Mymensingh District. He was a fish trader by profession.

Hatikumrul Highway PS Official Monir Hossain said a lorry and a fish-laden vehicle were collided head-on in Harinchara Bazar area on the highway at noon, which left Yasin dead on the spot and two others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the official added.

KALIHATI, TANGAIL: Two persons have been killed in a road accident in Kalihati Upazila of the district at dawn on Tuesday.

The accident took place in Pouli area on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway in the upazila at around 4:30am.

The deceased were identified as Mehedi Hasan, 24, son of Amzad Hossain of Brahmanpara area in Sadar Upazila of Bogura, and Shahin Mia, 22, son of Md Sabuj Mia, a resident of Colony Bazar area in Pirganj Upazila in Rangpur.

Tangail General Hospital Police Outpost In-Charge Md Nabin Hossain said a truck was going towards Rangpur from Dhaka at dawn. At one stage, the truck was damaged in Pouli area. Following this, Mehedi Hasan and Shahin Mia got out of the damaged truck. At that time, another truck hit them from behind, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members after completion of the formalities.

The law enforcers, however, seized the killer truck.

NOAKHALI: An expatriate from Senbag Upazila in the district was killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Md Saiful Islam alias Selim, 38, son of Md Babul of Jirua Dakshin Para Village under No. 3 Damuria Union in Senbag Upazila of the district.

The deceased's younger brother Sumon said Selim went to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia in January, 2021.

However, a speedy car hit him in front of his office at Jeddah on Monday afternoon, leaving Selim seriously injured.

He was rescued by police in critical condition and immediately taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 6:30pm while undergoing treatment.

















