Juba League leader killed in Cumilla clash

CUMILLA, Dec 7: A local leader of Juba League was killed and at least 10 others were injured in a clash in Titas Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The clash took place in Manikkandi Village under Bhitikandi Union in the upazila in the afternoon.

Deceased Zahirul Islam was a senior vice-president of Bhitikandi Union Unit of Juba League, son of former Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abul Hossain Molla.

According to locals, former UP Member Saiful Islam's son and his people went to take over a fish project. Deceased Zahirul Islam resisted the incident. At that time, a clash broke out in between two groups.

Being informed, police came to the scene and brought the situation under control.

Later on, in presence of the police and incumbent UP Chairman Babul Ahmed, Zahirul was hacked to injure by Saiful Member's men. The veins of his arms and legs were severed.

Zahirul was rescued, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

An angry mob set Saiful Member's house on fire following the incident.

Officer-in-Charge of Titas Police Station Sudhin Chandra Das confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are continuing the operation to nab the accused.














