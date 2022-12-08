Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 12:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Juba League leader killed in Cumilla clash

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent

CUMILLA, Dec 7: A local leader of Juba League was killed and at least 10 others were injured in a clash in Titas Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The clash took place in Manikkandi Village under Bhitikandi Union in the upazila in the afternoon.
Deceased Zahirul Islam was a senior vice-president of Bhitikandi Union Unit of Juba League, son of former Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abul Hossain Molla.
According to locals, former UP Member Saiful Islam's son and his people went to take over a fish project. Deceased Zahirul Islam resisted the incident. At that time, a clash broke out in between two groups.
Being informed, police came to the scene and brought the situation under control.
Later on, in presence of the police and incumbent UP Chairman Babul Ahmed, Zahirul was hacked to injure by Saiful Member's men. The veins of his arms and legs were severed.
Zahirul was rescued, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
An angry mob set Saiful Member's house on fire following the incident.
Officer-in-Charge of Titas Police Station Sudhin Chandra Das confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are continuing the operation to nab the accused.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Feni Muhuri Club celebrated the International Leo Day in Darus-Sunnat Hafezia Madrasa
Older people get blankets in Pirojpur
Five found dead in three dists
Man, grandson electrocuted at Sarishabari
Barishal City dwellers suffer for deplorable roads
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Bogura, Natore
Road mishaps claimed 10 lives in five dists
Juba League leader killed in Cumilla clash


Latest News
Zelenskyy named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’
Jaya Ahsan’s Bollywood debut confirmed as photos emerge with Pankaj Tripathi, other co-actors
Cox's Bazar landslide leaves 4 dead
US Embassy issues alert for its citizens in Bangladesh
Rizvi, Aman, Khokon, Annie among over 100 leaders, workers arrested
Expatriate's body found in Chuadanga
Miraz appears hero again as Bangladesh win against India to clinch ODI series 2-0
Police will look into why BNP wants to hold Dec 10 rally at Nayapaltan: Home Minister
BB disburses Tk 4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Gold cup football tournament launched in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
World Cup Quarterfinal line-up
No permission for BNP's Dhaka rally in Nayapaltan: Police
Madrasa students clash with police in city
Woman among 2 killed in Dinajpur road crash
World economy faces more pain in 2023 after a gloomy year
One killed, many injured as police fire rubber bullets at BNP activists in city
Dhaka, Delhi agree on security, border management to strengthen cooperation
Depression over southeast Bay intensifies
US likely to take few Rohingyas on Thursday: Momen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft