

Gopalganj District was freed from the Pakistani occupation army on December 7, 1971











Gopalganj District was freed from the Pakistani occupation army on December 7, 1971. To mark the day, the district administration and Muktijoddha Command jointly organized different programmes in the town on Wednesday. The photo shows a discussion going on at District Muktijoddha Complex. DC Kazi Mahbubul Alam was present as the chief guest while Freedom Fighter Chowdhury Emdadul Haque presided over the meeting. Zilla Parishad Chairman FF Advocate Munshi Atiar Rahman, SP Ayesha Siddiqa, District AL President Mahabub Ali Khan, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman FF Sheikh Lutfar Rahman Bacchu and Sadar UNO Md Mohsin Uddin also spoke on the occasion. photo: observer