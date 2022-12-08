Thrust on strengthening natal care to prevent maternal, newborn death

GAIBANDHA, Dec 7: Speakers at a function here on Monday underscored the need for ensuring ante- and post-natal cares of the pregnant mothers to prevent the maternal and child death in the country.

"An emphasis should be given to the institutional delivery to reduce the maternal and child death to achieve the sustainable development goals by 2030 of the government", they also said.

They made the comments while they were addressing a half-yearly coordination meeting on Mamota project at SKS Inn in Radhakrishnapur area under Sadarupazila in the district on Sunday noon.

Save the children, an international organization of child rights and a local non-government organization 'SKS Foundation' jointly arranged the function under the project funded by Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)- Revenue and also Acting Deputy Director of Local Government section here Rabiul Hasan attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest and Civil Surgeon Dr. Abdullahel Mafi, and Deputy Director of Department of Family Planning Saiful Islam, Fulchhari Upazila Chairman GM Selim Pervez, Sundarganj UNO Mohammad Al-Maruf and Sadar UNO Shariful Alam spoke at the event as special guests, and Director of Health of Rangpur Division Dr. Habibur Rahman was present as a guest of honor while Deputy Executive Chief of SKS Foundation Dr. Imrul Kayes Maniruzzaman presided over the ceremony.

A PowerPoint presentation on over-all activities of the project and its progress and achievements was presented by project coordinator Baharam Khan.

Eleven unions of Sadar, Sundarganj, Fulchhari and Saghata upazilas of the district have been brought under the command areas of the project, he also said.

The objective of the project is to promote the maternal and newborn health side by side with reducing maternal and newborn death through institutional deliveries, he added.

Chief Guest ADC-Revenue RabiulHasan in his speech, underlined the need for creating much awareness among the pregnant mothers and their guardians to ensure institutional delivery to avoid the complexities of home delivery.

He also gave his commitment to provide all sorts of administrative help and assistance from the district and upazila administrations to run the project in command areas peacefully.













