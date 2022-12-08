Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 12:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Thrust on strengthening natal care to prevent maternal, newborn death

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Dec 7: Speakers at a function here on Monday underscored the need for ensuring ante- and post-natal cares of the pregnant mothers to prevent the maternal and child death in the     country.
"An emphasis should be given to the institutional delivery to reduce the maternal and child death to achieve the sustainable development goals by 2030 of the government", they also said.
They made the comments while they were addressing a half-yearly coordination meeting on Mamota project at SKS Inn in Radhakrishnapur area under Sadarupazila in the district on Sunday noon.
Save the children, an international organization of child rights and a local non-government organization 'SKS Foundation' jointly arranged the function under the project funded by Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)- Revenue and also Acting Deputy Director of Local Government section here Rabiul Hasan attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest and Civil Surgeon Dr. Abdullahel Mafi, and Deputy Director of Department of Family Planning Saiful Islam, Fulchhari Upazila Chairman GM Selim Pervez, Sundarganj UNO Mohammad Al-Maruf and Sadar UNO Shariful Alam spoke at the event as special guests, and Director of Health of Rangpur Division Dr. Habibur Rahman was present as a guest of honor while Deputy Executive Chief of SKS Foundation Dr. Imrul Kayes Maniruzzaman presided over the ceremony.
A PowerPoint presentation on over-all activities of the project and its progress and achievements was presented by project coordinator Baharam Khan.
Eleven unions of Sadar, Sundarganj, Fulchhari and Saghata upazilas of the district have been brought under the command areas of the project, he also said.
The objective of the project is to promote the maternal and newborn health side by side with reducing maternal and newborn death through institutional deliveries, he added.
Chief Guest ADC-Revenue RabiulHasan  in his speech, underlined the need for creating much awareness among the pregnant mothers and their guardians to ensure institutional delivery to avoid the complexities of home delivery.
He also gave his commitment to provide all sorts of administrative help and assistance from the district and upazila administrations to run the project in command areas  peacefully.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Feni Muhuri Club celebrated the International Leo Day in Darus-Sunnat Hafezia Madrasa
Older people get blankets in Pirojpur
Five found dead in three dists
Man, grandson electrocuted at Sarishabari
Barishal City dwellers suffer for deplorable roads
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Bogura, Natore
Road mishaps claimed 10 lives in five dists
Juba League leader killed in Cumilla clash


Latest News
Zelenskyy named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’
Jaya Ahsan’s Bollywood debut confirmed as photos emerge with Pankaj Tripathi, other co-actors
Cox's Bazar landslide leaves 4 dead
US Embassy issues alert for its citizens in Bangladesh
Rizvi, Aman, Khokon, Annie among over 100 leaders, workers arrested
Expatriate's body found in Chuadanga
Miraz appears hero again as Bangladesh win against India to clinch ODI series 2-0
Police will look into why BNP wants to hold Dec 10 rally at Nayapaltan: Home Minister
BB disburses Tk 4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Gold cup football tournament launched in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
World Cup Quarterfinal line-up
No permission for BNP's Dhaka rally in Nayapaltan: Police
Madrasa students clash with police in city
Woman among 2 killed in Dinajpur road crash
World economy faces more pain in 2023 after a gloomy year
One killed, many injured as police fire rubber bullets at BNP activists in city
Dhaka, Delhi agree on security, border management to strengthen cooperation
Depression over southeast Bay intensifies
US likely to take few Rohingyas on Thursday: Momen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft