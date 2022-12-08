Four killed as train hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Dec 7: Four people including a woman have been killed and another was injured after a train rammed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Manoharganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The accident took place on the Laksam-Noakhali railway line in Dakshin Khila Tughuria area at around 10:15 am.

The deceased were identified as Maksudur Rahman, 65, son of Siddikur Rahman, Mohammad Habib, 22, son of Abu Taher, and auto-rickshaw driver Shahidul Islam, 40, son of Tofazzal Hossain, residents of Uttar Hawla Village; and Maiful Begum, 35, daughter of Abdul Hye of Bharanikhanda Village under Khila Union in the upazila.

The identity of the injured person could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Laksam Railway Police Station Abul Hossain said an auto-rickshaw was going to Khila Bazar from Munshirhat Bazar in the upazila in the morning carrying passengers. On the way, a Laksam-bound train smashed the auto-rickshaw when it was crossing the railway line, leaving three people dead on the spot and two others seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to a local hospital, where Shahidul succumbed to his injuries.

The bodies were taken by the deceased's family members, the SI added.









