Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 12:50 AM
Home Countryside

Four killed as train hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

CUMILLA, Dec 7: Four people including a woman have been killed and another was injured after a train rammed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Manoharganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The accident took place on the Laksam-Noakhali railway line in Dakshin Khila Tughuria area at around 10:15 am.
The deceased were identified as Maksudur Rahman, 65, son of Siddikur Rahman, Mohammad Habib, 22, son of Abu Taher, and auto-rickshaw driver Shahidul Islam, 40, son of Tofazzal Hossain, residents of Uttar Hawla Village; and Maiful Begum, 35, daughter of Abdul Hye of Bharanikhanda Village under Khila Union in the upazila.
The identity of the injured person could not be known immediately.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Laksam Railway Police Station Abul Hossain said an auto-rickshaw was going to Khila Bazar from Munshirhat Bazar in the upazila in the morning carrying passengers. On the way, a Laksam-bound train smashed the auto-rickshaw when it was crossing the railway line, leaving three people dead on the spot and two others seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took them to a local hospital, where Shahidul succumbed to his injuries.
The bodies were taken by the deceased's family members, the SI added.


