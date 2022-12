NBL holds workshop on countering money laundering

National Bank Ltd (NBL) organized a day-long workshop titled "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism" at National Bank Training Institute (NBTI) recently, says a press release.Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury, DMD and CAMLCO was present as chief guest in the workshop.Md. Abdul Wahab, Consultant (AML and CFT) of NBL; Tanvir Subhan, DCAMLCO of NBL and Shah Syed Rafiul Bari, Principal of NBTI were present in the workshop.