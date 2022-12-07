

MBL holds programme on FC Clearing through RTGS in Sylhet

Md. Mezbaul Haque, Director, Payments System Department of Bangladesh Bank was present as the chief guest.

Mercantile Bank's Chief Financial Officer Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD delivered welcome speech. Md. Shahinuzzaman, Joint Director, Payments System Department of Bangladesh Bank, presented keynote paper on the occasion.

Md. Almasuddin Ahmed, FVP and Head of Central Clearing Department and BACH and RTGS Manager of Mercantile Bank gave a presentation in the seminar. Concerned officials from various state-owned and private commercial banks along with the valued customers attended the seminar.







