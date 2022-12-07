Stocks rise as bargain hunters take floor

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose on Tuesday after two-day slump as the bargain hunters took floor to buy prospective shares including IT scripts

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse DSE, advanced 16.45 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 6,229 points.DSES, the Shariah-based index, gained 4.52 points or 0.33 per cent to 1,364 and the DS30, the blue-chip index, rose 7 points or 0.31 per cent to close at 2,205.

The DSE turnover also fell to Tk 271 crore on Tuesday from Tk 344.8 crore on Monday. Of the issues traded, 50 advanced, 25 declined, and 228 did not see any price movement.

Amra network that has come to the top of the transaction. Tk 16.66 crore shares of the company were traded. Munnu Ceramics is second in the transaction list. The company's shares have been traded for Tk 12.49 crore. Genex Infosys' share swapped at Tk 11.49 lakh the third position in the top list of transactions.

Other companies in the top trading list include Bashundhara Paper, Orion Pharma, Eastern Housing, ADN Telecom, Olympic Industries, Sonali Ansh and Chartered Life Insurance.

Munnu Agro Machinery's share price increased the most on this day. The closing price of Munnu Agro Machinery was Tk 658.70 on Monday. After trading on Tuesday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 708.10. The share price of the company increased by Tk 49.40 or 7.49 per cent. Other top gainers on the DSE include Orion Infusion 7.49 per cent, Munnu Ceramics 6.63 per cent, MB Pharma 5.72 per cent, Reliance Insurance 5.59 per cent, Eastern Housing 4.92 per cent, Bashundhara Paper 4.91 Per cent, Olympic Industries rose by 4.14 per cent, Paper Processing by 3.98 per cent and Monospool Paper by 3.47 per cent.

Confidence Cement's share price fell the most on the day. The closing price of Confidence Cement was Tk 93.50 on Monday, the previous working day. After trading on Tuesday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 89. The share price of the company fell by Tk 4.50 or 4.81 per cent. Among the other top losers on DSE were Pragati Life Insurance 2 per cent, Purvi General Insurance 1.83 per cent, Amra Technology 1.74 per cent, Samarita Hospital 1.71 per cent, Kohinoor Chemical 1.43 per cent, Padma Life Insurance 0. 09 per cent, Agni Systems 0.83 per cent, Golden Paper 0.81 per cent and BDCom 0.79 per cent.

At the CSE the overall price index CASPI increased by 41 points. Tk 3.54 crore has been traded in the market. 33 of the 129 institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 21 has decreased and the price of 75 has remained unchanged.



