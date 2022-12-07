Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 December, 2022, 9:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Airlines to return to profit in 2023: IATA

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

GENEVA, Dec 6: Airlines are expected to return to profit next year for the first time since 2019, before the Covid pandemic caused havoc in the travel sector, an industry group said Tuesday.
After cutting losses this year, airlines are expected to make $4.7 billion in net profits in 2023, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). This is still far off the $26.4 billion profit the industry reported in 2019, before Covid prompted countries to enact travel restrictions.
"Resilience has been the hallmark for airlines in the Covid-19 crisis," IATA director general Willie Walsh said in a statement.
"As we look to 2023, the financial recovery will take shape with a first industry profit since 2019. That is a great achievement considering the scale of the financial and economic damage caused by government imposed pandemic restrictions," he said.
Airlines are expected to post $779 billion in revenues in 2023. Walsh said many airlines are "sufficiently profitable" to attract capital as the industry seeks to decarbonise its operations.
But many others are struggling due to "onerous regulation, high costs, inconsistent government policies, inefficient infrastructure and a value chain where the rewards of connecting the world are not equitably distributed," he said.
Passenger traffic was slightly lower than forecast in 2022 due to slowing economies and China's zero-Covid restrictions.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
NBL holds workshop on countering money laundering
MBL holds programme on FC Clearing through RTGS in Sylhet
Stocks rise as bargain hunters take floor
Airlines to return to profit in 2023: IATA
BGMEA, US State Deptt discuss RMG issues
IAEA, BAEC begin workshop on management system
BD committed to cutting carbon emission: FBCCI Chief


Latest News
PM made 'Global Ambassador for Diabetes'
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco stuns Spain on penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarterfinals
709 killed, 840 hurt in accidents in November
Conduct drives to identify fake physicians: HC
Yonex-Sunrise Int'l Badminton Challenge begins Wednesday
Monetary policy twice a year: BB
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Bangladesh to roll out 4th dose of Covid vaccine from Dec 20
Jubo League leader killed in Cumilla clash
Most Read News
Neymar returns as Brazil brush aside South Korea to reach World Cup quarters
Citibank appoints country officer for BD
'Goblin mode' is Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year after online vote
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco stuns Spain on penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarterfinals
4 killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Roadside bomb kills 7 in Afghanistan
Jubo League leader killed in Cumilla clash
BCL’s 30th national council begins
Haji Salim granted bail in ACC graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft