BGMEA, US State Deptt discuss RMG issues



A BGMEA team led by its President Faruque Hassan (5th from left) meets US State Depatment Official Ania Canavanat a hotel in Dhaka on Monday.

The discussion also encompassed the industry's efforts and initiatives to carry forward the achievements made in workplace safety, environmental sustainability, workers' rights and well-being.

A BGMEA delegation headed by its President Faruque Hassan met with Ania Canavan, economic unit chief of the State Department Office of Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Bhutan Affairs, at a hotel in Dhaka Monday.

The delegation included vice-presidents Md Nasir Uddin, Miran Ali; directors Asif Ashraf, Abdullah Hil Rakib and Haroon Ar Rashid.

Scott Brandon, political and economic counselor at the US Embassy in Dhaka, Matthew Beh, first secretary (political/labour) at the US Embassy, Kaitlyn Denzler, crisis, stabilization, and governance foreign service officer at USAID Bangladesh; and Md Saifuzzaman Mehrab, labour specialist at the US Embassy Dhaka, were also present at the meeting.

Faruque informed Ania about Bangladesh's apparel industry's strides in the area of environmental sustainability, saying the country has the highest number of green garment factories in the world.

He also briefed her about the progress made by Bangladesh in improving trade union activities, workplace safety, wages, skills development and labour welfare. -UNB



