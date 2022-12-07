IAEA, BAEC begin workshop on management system

International Atomic Energy Agency, Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission and the Ministry of Science and Technology jointly organised a regional workshop on the implementation of management system by technical services providers.

The 5-day workshop began at Intercontinental Dhaka on Monday, said a press release.

Minister for Science and Technology Yeafes Osman inaugurated the programme as chief guest and senior secretary of the ministry Ziaul Hasan was present as special guest on the occasion.

International Atomic Energy Agency expert Peter Vermaercke and delivered a speech at the opening ceremony presided over by Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission acting chairman Md Azizul Haque.

A total of 28 delegates from 18 countries including Bangladesh are participating in the workshop. The purpose of this specific regional workshop is to discuss and exchange experiences for establishing and maintaining management systems of technical service organisations based on the guidelines of GRS Lesson-3 and recommendations of GSG-7.

















