BD committed to cutting carbon emission: FBCCI Chief

Bangladesh's private sector is working with the government to develop environment friendly industrialization, FBCCI President Jashim Uddin said at a roundtable on 'Financial and Professional Services - the role of standards and regulations on the road to net zero carbon.

He was talking at the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit-2022 in Mansion House, London, on Monday. The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI president attended the roundtable discussion as one of the speakers.

He mentioned that despite being one of the lowest emitters in the world, Bangladesh committed to cutting carbon emissions by 89.47 million tonnes, equivalent to 21.85pc of carbon dioxide by 2030 as part of global efforts to control the emissions.

To reach the target, Bangladesh will cut 96.1pc of emissions from the energy sector such as power, transport, industry, households, commercial, agriculture, brick kilns, and fugitive emissions. The remaining 3.9pc will be cut from agriculture and livestock, forestry, and municipal solid waste and wastewater, he said.

The FBCCI president noted that the government of Bangladesh is working with the private sector to implement environmentally friendly industrialization. The industries of Bangladesh are increasingly looking to innovate and move for maintaining environmentally friendly standards, he added.

He said at just 0.4 percent, Bangladesh's current contribution to global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is not significant. Its share of carbon emissions is only 0.09pc.

The FBCCI president also said Bangladesh has a developed a National Action Plan on climate change that requires $230 billion over the next 27 years till 2050 with 113 interventions with 90 high-priority ones. He mentioned that about $50 trillion needed in incremental investments by 2050 for transition of the global economy to net-zero emissions and avert a climate catastrophe.

He said Bangladesh laid strong emphasis on climate finance at the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), he added. He emphasized on joining forces to work and harmonize plans and standards across the Commonwealth.

The roundtable was moderated by Bronek Masojada, Chair of the East End Community Foundation and Alderman of the City of London. Chairman of UK Accreditation Service Lord Lindsay, CEO of BSI Susan Taylor Martin, Director-General of the Institute of Export and International Trade Marco Forgione were among others present on the occasion.
















