Business Event

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP hands over the 22nd ICAB National Award to British American Tobacco Bangladesh (BATB) to its Chairman Golam Mainuddin and his colleagues for Best Presented Annual Reports 2021 at a ceremony held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, on Saturday last. BATB received the award from the ICAB (Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh) for the 7th time since 2016.