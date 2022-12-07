ADB to hold discussion with BD on $1b loan request



ADB Vice-President Ashok Lavasa.

Lavasa, in-charge of Private Sector Operations and Public-Private Partnerships, will meet the planning minister and foreign minister during his weeklong visit here in the capial.

The ADB vice-president will also discuss with Bangladesh Bank on debt management, government expenditure and other issues. Earlier, ERD sent a loan proposal of USD 1 billion to ADB for budget support.

ADB's Dhaka office has informed finance ministry about Lavasa's visit.

Apart from the loan proposal, progress of implementation of ongoing projects in the country with ADB assistance will also feature prominently in the discussion.

The ADB vice-president will hold several meetings with private entrepreneurs and people at the policy-making level. He will visit garment factories and a private food processing plant which was funded by ADB.

Earlier, IMF and Bangladesh reached a preliminary agreement on USD 4.5 billion loan. If finalized, the first installment of the loan will be available in February 2023.

Besides, USD 250 million will be available from the World Bank as a budget support loan. Recently, the delegations of these two organisations gave assurance in this regard during their visits to Dhaka.

When asked, Planning Minister MA Mannan told UNB, "ADB has given us the major portion of loans compared to other donor agencies. I have asked them for a loan as budget support and the process is going on."

"Before giving loans, ADB will check the country's economic indicators. It will also give some conditions. Their response to this loan is positive so far," the minister said.

A senior ERD official involved in the loan process said that the organization has never provided loan assistance as budget support. But since Covid-19 outbreak, ADB has started providing loan assistance in this sector. -UNB











