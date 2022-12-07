Video
Wednesday, 7 December, 2022
Business

Winners of Capitalizer competition announced

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022
The final round of country's largest investment analysis competition 'Capitalizer 2022,' organized by Bangladesh University of Professionals and sponsored by MetLife Bangladesh was recently held in Dhaka.
The competition was open to all university students of Bangladesh. Final six teams, selected from total 130 teams, were selected for the final round.
Team 'Adverse Selection' of Bangladesh University of Professionals won the first prize in the 'Capitalizer 2022' competition. The members of this team are Nafees Qazi, Mahima Tabassum and Tahmid Ahnaf who are final year students of Finance and Banking Department.
Two teams from Dhaka University, 'Overwriters' and 'Floor Price', respectively won the second and third prize in the competition.Prothom Alo was the associate partner of the competition.
Chairman of Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) Mohammad Zainul Bari was present as the Chief Guest at the final round of the competition
Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Professionals, Major General Dr Md. Mahbub-ul Alam was present as Guest of Honor. Elena Butarova, Head of MetLife Bangladesh, Malaysia, Nepal and Vietnam Region, and Mr. Ala Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Bangladesh were present as Special Guests.
The event was also attended by honorable vice-chancellor of the same university, Prof. Dr. Khandkar Mokaddem Hossain. Brigadier General Md. Moazzem Hossain, Dean of the Faculty of Business Education of this University was also present.
Commenting on the Capitalizer Competition, MetLife Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad said, "We are delighted to continue our support for the second edition of Capitalizer competition which provides students an opportunity to showcase and develop their analytical and business skills. Experience gained from this competition will help participants in building successful career in business sectors."  
Assistant Professor Farhana Yasmin, moderator of BUP Finance Society, said, " I congratulate each team, and I am very optimistic about our future generation as the winners have shown considerable skill and maturity in their solutions."


