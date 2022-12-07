Symphony brings tab with 8-inch HD Display

Video
Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Correspondent

The popular handset brand of Bangladesh, Symphony, has brought the tablet SYMTAB 80 with 8-inch HD Display, 4 GB RAM and a 6250mAh battery to the country's market.
The SYMTAB 80 was inaugurated by. Jakaria Shahid, Managing Director of Edison Group, and popular actor Riaz, Managing Director of Pink Creative, while other senior officials of Symphony Mobile were present, says a press release..
The operating system of the tablet is Android 12. This tablet with a 16:10 aspect ratio has an 8-inch HD display with a pixel density of 269. 1.6GHz Octa-Core processor with UNISOC chipset and 4GB RAM will provide great performance. The GPU has a speed of 550MHz. Besides, it has 32GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via memory card.
New SymTab 80 has 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera for capturing remarkable photos. Some of the notable features of the SymTab 80 camera are AI, Portrait, Watermark, Night Mode, Google Lens, Enhance Low Light Photo, Slow Motion, Face Beauty, HDR, Flash Light, Display Flash, etc.
On the other hand, there is no need to worry about battery backup due to its massive 6250mAh support. With this, anyone can watch movies for 14 hours, listen to music for 40 hours, browse for 8 hours and play games for 7 hours. Also, it will ensure to get through two days smoothly for usual use. A micro 4G SIM can be used in the tab as well.
All the necessary sensors like G-Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Light Sensor, and GPS - AGPS are present in this new tab.
Special features include Game Mode, Restart Button, Bedtime, Do Not Disturb, Dark Theme, Screen Recorder, Eye Comfort, Kids Space, YT Kids, Google Lens, Digital Wellbeing, Parental Control, Smart Control, and One Hand Mode.
From now, the SymTab 80 will be available in Shadow Gray and Midnight Blue colors from today at all Symphony outlets only at taka 11,500 (without VAT) with a free gorgeous flip cover and an OTG adapter.


