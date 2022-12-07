Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 December, 2022, 9:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

AB Bank holds workshop on banks’ role for SME business

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

AB Bank holds workshop on banks’ role for SME business

AB Bank holds workshop on banks’ role for SME business

AB Bank arranged a daylong workshop on "The responsibilities of SME entrepreneurs and the role of Banks to develop SME business'' at Barishal recently, says a press release.
Swapan Kumar Das, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank, Barishal Office was present in the programme as chief guest.
Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank presided over the programme. During this program, Business skills enhancement, business expansion, obstacles and potential challenges of new SME entrepreneurs in the Barisal region of the country were discussed.
At the end of the day-long training workshop, certificates were awarded to participating new SME entrepreneurs. Senior officials of AB Bank were present in this programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
NBL holds workshop on countering money laundering
MBL holds programme on FC Clearing through RTGS in Sylhet
Stocks rise as bargain hunters take floor
Airlines to return to profit in 2023: IATA
BGMEA, US State Deptt discuss RMG issues
IAEA, BAEC begin workshop on management system
BD committed to cutting carbon emission: FBCCI Chief


Latest News
PM made 'Global Ambassador for Diabetes'
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco stuns Spain on penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarterfinals
709 killed, 840 hurt in accidents in November
Conduct drives to identify fake physicians: HC
Yonex-Sunrise Int'l Badminton Challenge begins Wednesday
Monetary policy twice a year: BB
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Bangladesh to roll out 4th dose of Covid vaccine from Dec 20
Jubo League leader killed in Cumilla clash
Most Read News
Neymar returns as Brazil brush aside South Korea to reach World Cup quarters
Citibank appoints country officer for BD
'Goblin mode' is Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year after online vote
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco stuns Spain on penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarterfinals
4 killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Roadside bomb kills 7 in Afghanistan
Jubo League leader killed in Cumilla clash
BCL’s 30th national council begins
Haji Salim granted bail in ACC graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft