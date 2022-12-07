vivo launches smartphone Y02s

Global smartphone manufacturer vivo has launched their brand new Y02s handset. Offering a combination of convenience and cost efficiency, this smartphone marks the top choice of all the tech lovers.

The device is available in two gorgeous variants of floraide black and vibrant blue One can own this flagship phone from any adjacent authorized stores or e-stores of vivo. The price of the handset is fixed Tk 12,599, says a press release.

This latest addition takes the lead in delivering quality performance with a powerful 5000 mAh battery. You can use the phone all day long without any interruption if you once fully charge it. The device promises to provide 7 hours' continuous support while handled with intricate gaming actions.

A ravishing look comes off with its 2.5D slim body design, which also eases the portability of the handset. You can play any sort of game free from device lagging on this 6.51 inches halo full view display. The 1600x720 resolution promises you a sharp definition as well.



















