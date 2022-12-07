Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 December, 2022, 9:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ayesha Abed Fdn artisans to get wages thru bKash

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Desk

Ayesha Abed Fdn artisans to get wages thru bKash

Ayesha Abed Fdn artisans to get wages thru bKash

The Ayesha Abed Foundation, Aarong's craft production center, will disburse wages to its more than 20,000 artisans spread across 14 districts in Bangladesh. As a result, these artisans, majority of whom are women, will receive their monthly wage directly into their bKash wallets.
The digital wage disbursement through bKash will bring convenience for the artisans and make wage management easier and more affordable for the foundation as well.
After receiving their wages in their bKash account, artisans will be able to use a variety of services, including mobile recharge, utility bill payment, shop payment, and loan and savings schemes from banks and financial institutions. Moreover, artisans will be able to cash-out their wages from bKash "Priyo" agent without any cost. Thus, the artisans, mostly women, will be empowered in their financial decisions and enjoy freedom in their day-to-day transactions.
In this regard, bKash and Ayesha Abed Foundation have recently signed an agreement held at the city's Aarong Centre. D. Sasikumar, Head, Ayesha Abed Foundation and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash, Tamara Hasan Abed, Chairperson of the Ayesha Abed Foundation and other senior officials were present at the event.
In 1982, the Ayesha Abed Foundation ("AAF") was established to commemorate the memory and work of the late Mrs. Ayesha Abed, a BRAC staff member and spouse of the late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, founder of BRAC. Currently, it has 15 main centers and more than 700 sub-centers across the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
NBL holds workshop on countering money laundering
MBL holds programme on FC Clearing through RTGS in Sylhet
Stocks rise as bargain hunters take floor
Airlines to return to profit in 2023: IATA
BGMEA, US State Deptt discuss RMG issues
IAEA, BAEC begin workshop on management system
BD committed to cutting carbon emission: FBCCI Chief


Latest News
PM made 'Global Ambassador for Diabetes'
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco stuns Spain on penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarterfinals
709 killed, 840 hurt in accidents in November
Conduct drives to identify fake physicians: HC
Yonex-Sunrise Int'l Badminton Challenge begins Wednesday
Monetary policy twice a year: BB
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Bangladesh to roll out 4th dose of Covid vaccine from Dec 20
Jubo League leader killed in Cumilla clash
Most Read News
Neymar returns as Brazil brush aside South Korea to reach World Cup quarters
Citibank appoints country officer for BD
'Goblin mode' is Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year after online vote
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco stuns Spain on penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarterfinals
4 killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Roadside bomb kills 7 in Afghanistan
Jubo League leader killed in Cumilla clash
BCL’s 30th national council begins
Haji Salim granted bail in ACC graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft