

Ayesha Abed Fdn artisans to get wages thru bKash

The digital wage disbursement through bKash will bring convenience for the artisans and make wage management easier and more affordable for the foundation as well.

After receiving their wages in their bKash account, artisans will be able to use a variety of services, including mobile recharge, utility bill payment, shop payment, and loan and savings schemes from banks and financial institutions. Moreover, artisans will be able to cash-out their wages from bKash "Priyo" agent without any cost. Thus, the artisans, mostly women, will be empowered in their financial decisions and enjoy freedom in their day-to-day transactions.

In this regard, bKash and Ayesha Abed Foundation have recently signed an agreement held at the city's Aarong Centre. D. Sasikumar, Head, Ayesha Abed Foundation and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash, Tamara Hasan Abed, Chairperson of the Ayesha Abed Foundation and other senior officials were present at the event.

In 1982, the Ayesha Abed Foundation ("AAF") was established to commemorate the memory and work of the late Mrs. Ayesha Abed, a BRAC staff member and spouse of the late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, founder of BRAC. Currently, it has 15 main centers and more than 700 sub-centers across the country.











The Ayesha Abed Foundation, Aarong's craft production center, will disburse wages to its more than 20,000 artisans spread across 14 districts in Bangladesh. As a result, these artisans, majority of whom are women, will receive their monthly wage directly into their bKash wallets.The digital wage disbursement through bKash will bring convenience for the artisans and make wage management easier and more affordable for the foundation as well.After receiving their wages in their bKash account, artisans will be able to use a variety of services, including mobile recharge, utility bill payment, shop payment, and loan and savings schemes from banks and financial institutions. Moreover, artisans will be able to cash-out their wages from bKash "Priyo" agent without any cost. Thus, the artisans, mostly women, will be empowered in their financial decisions and enjoy freedom in their day-to-day transactions.In this regard, bKash and Ayesha Abed Foundation have recently signed an agreement held at the city's Aarong Centre. D. Sasikumar, Head, Ayesha Abed Foundation and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash, Tamara Hasan Abed, Chairperson of the Ayesha Abed Foundation and other senior officials were present at the event.In 1982, the Ayesha Abed Foundation ("AAF") was established to commemorate the memory and work of the late Mrs. Ayesha Abed, a BRAC staff member and spouse of the late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, founder of BRAC. Currently, it has 15 main centers and more than 700 sub-centers across the country.