Walton launches protection cards for product buyers

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Desk

Walton has launched hire purchase and family protection policy, along with one-stop service solution.
Under the hire purchase and family protection policy, protection cards will be issued to those customers who will purchase products at installment from any Walton Plaza across the country, says a press release.
In case of the death of the buyer during the installment period, Walton Plaza will provide financial assistance, ranging from Tk 50,000 to Tk 300,000, to the respective nominee. In addition, financial assistances from Tk 25,000 to Tk 1,50,000 will be given on the death of a family member of the respective buyers.
In this case, the unpaid installment will be adjusted from the payable financial assistance and then the rest amount will be paid to the buyer or his family.
Walton Plaza also announced the 'Hire Purchase and Family Protection Week.'  started from December 5 and to be continued till December 11, 2022. During this period, customers will get free products on the purchase of products at installment from any Walton plaza across the country.
Besides, Walton also launched a one-stop service at the plaza to provide all kinds of information and services to the buyers and traders. Under the one-stop service, customers and traders will be served from Walton Plaza within 24 hours.
Walton Plaza's Managing Partner SM Mahbubul Alam inaugurated the 'Hire Purchase and Family Protection Policy', 'One-stop Service Solution' and 'Hire Purchase and Family Protection Week' at a program held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Monday (December 5, 2022).
The function was also attended by, among others, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Eva Rizwana Nilu and Md. Humayun Kabir, Walton Plaza's Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rayhan, Walton Digi-Tech Industries' DMD Liakat Ali, Walton Hi-Tech's Senior Executive Directors Md. Tanvir Rahman, Engineer Mustafa Nahid Hossain and Al-Imran, Executive Directors Azizul Hakim and Mofizur Rahman Jakir, Walton Plaza's HRM Head Foysal Wahid and Walton Plaza officials from all over the country.  
Speaking on the occasion, SM Mahbubul Alam, Managing Partner of Walton Plaza said, 'Walton became the leading and trusted electronics brand in the country because of the customers. We believe that consumer is the king. So, we have lots of responsibilities towards them. It is our moral duty to provide high quality products and proper service to customers. Walton initiated the hire purchase and family protection policy with the aim of raising the customers' trust on Walton products, improving customer relations, brightening the company's reputation and image. Not just making profit; Walton's main goals are to provide quality products and services to customers at affordable prices, create employment, increase productivity and playing a remarkable role in the national economic advancement.'
Walton Plaza CEO Mohammad Rayhan said, 'Walton Plaza is not only the first in this sector to launch hire purchase and family protection policy for those customers who buy products at installment in Bangladesh but in Asia too.
In the event, protection cards were given to 4 customers who bought goods on installment from Walton Plaza. On the same day, Walton Plaza took out colorful rallies across the country to mark the launch of the 'Hire Purchase and Family Buyer Protection Policy'.


