Edotco sets up 15,000th tower in BD

Wednesday, 7 December, 2022, 9:21 AM
Home Business

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

EDOTCO Bangladesh, an integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, recently achieved the brand-new milestone of establishing 15000 towers as the first tower company in the country.
 This remarkable milestone is a testament to EDOTCO Bangladesh's steadfast commitment to meeting customers' growing connectivity demand through the fastest and most efficient deployment of new towers across the nation, says a press release.
" It is indeed a very proud moment for us. Our primary goal is to develop a resilient telecommunications infrastructure in Bangladesh. In accordance with the government's digital vision, we intend to play a significant role in the nation's digital transformation. Along with actively collaborating with other industry participants in Bangladesh's telecom ecosystem, we are advancing the sector by supplying the necessary shared infrastructure and NextGen technology to realise the digital vision. A monument to our demonstrated ability and capability to meet customers' expectations and dedication in ensuring equal network access across the country is our achievement of the 15K Towers milestone despite numerous global and economic obstacles," the press release quoted Ahammad Jubaer Ali, Caretaker Country Managing Director of EDOTCO Bangladesh, as saying on achieving the milestone.
Management committee members of EDOTCO Bangladesh and other high officials were present during the momentous celebration of the 15K towers.
EDOTCO Bangladesh, a subsidiary of Malaysian-based EDOTCO Group, has been at the forefront of the country's tower infrastructure landscape since 2013. It provides end-to-end solutions in the tower services sector - from tower leasing, co-locations, and build-to-suit to energy management, and passive maintenance. The company is committed to championing sustainability in all aspects of the business, including infrastructure design, practices, and social responsibility.


