DG Food issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice

The Directorate General of Food under the Ministry of Food has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice, officials said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Dec. 21.

The tender seeks price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms, including ship unloading costs, for shipment to the ports of Chattogram and Mongla.

The rice can come from worldwide origins and shipment is required 40 days after contract award.















