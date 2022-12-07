3 winner teams named in Banglalink ideation race



Posts and Telecommunications Mustafa Jabbar (middle in rear row) poses with winners and organisers at a crowning ceremony organized by Banglalink ennovators at a city hotel late on Monday.

The event was held the Grand Finale of the program held with Posts and Telecommunications Mustafa Jabbar as the Chief Guest. Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Banglalink, Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer, Banglalink and other high officials of the organization were also present at the event.

Over the course of 12 weeks, ennovators gave the nation's most creative and bright minds the chance to develop their talents and skills through boot camps, grooming, workshops and other structured learning environments. Five teams consisting of four members each presented their ideas at the grand finale, and the jury board picked the top three from them.

The champion team 'We Showed Up' received an opportunity to take a fully sponsored trip to Amsterdam, Netherlands for a visit to VEON Headquarters, while the first and the second runner-up teams - 'The Contrivers' and 'Team Superlatives' - received attractive prizes. Additionally, the top 3 teams were given the opportunity to participate in the Assessment Center round of Banglalink's flagship Strategic Assistant Program.

All the participants from the top five teams will be fast-tracked to Banglalink's Advanced Internship Program as well. They can also take part in Banglalink's various initiatives and programs designed to provide youngsters with exposure to start-up and corporate experiences.

Mustafa Jabbar, , said, "Banglalink's empowerment initiatives continue to inspire our youngsters to embrace innovation in their lives. With the knowledge and experiences acquired from such a program, they can prepare themselves for taking the responsibility of building Smart Bangladesh. I am really pleased to witness the great impacts of this initiative and wish it more success in the future."

Monzula Morshed said, ennovators, the biggest digital ideation competition in the country standing at its sixth season, has received a resounding response and participation with a record-breaking number of registrations this year. For this, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the participants of ennovators 6.0. Without their enthusiastic participation, the competition would not have reached new heights. We congratulate the top three teams on winning the competition this year. They are fulfilling our dream of building a platform that recognizes innovative youngsters and fosters their growth.

