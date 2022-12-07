Video
Araihazar SEZ to draw int’l investments: Ito Naoki

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Business Correspondent

Outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki has said the just inaugurated Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Araihazar in Narayanganj will undoubtedly attract investment not only from Japanese companies but also from other international companies.
He said the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (BSEZ) at Araihazar fully meets the international standard in terms of facilities and infrastructure.
"I expect more than 100 companies will operate here in the future, with US$ 1.5 billion investment in total. BSEZ can provide prospective investors with the best possible environment in the region," he said on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina officially opened Bangladesh Special Economic Zone, also known as the "Japanese Economic Zone" at Araihazar in Narayanganj.
Approximately 30 Japanese companies and 10 foreign companies have already made enquiries and looking at the possibility of investing in the BSEZ.
Ambassador Naoki said, Bangladesh will graduate from the LDC status in 2026 and then become a developed country in 2041 by achieving Vision 2041. He said  Japan will continue to stand by Bangladesh in its development journey and work to build a win-win partnership. The success of BSEZ will surely guide them to get there, he said.
The Ambassador said on his return to Japan next week he would put in his best efforts to bring in more Japanese companies here. "I sincerely hope that the dream of Bangabandhu to build Sonar Bangla and a happy and prosperous country will be realized," he said.
Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun and President and CEO of Sumitomo Corporation Masayuki Hyodo also spoke.
BSEZ is the first Special Economic Zone in Bangladesh designed and developed by Japanese companies. Eight years have passed since former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina shared their intention to cooperate for economic zone development.
"I am delighted the dream was finally materialized, overcoming all challenges  including the Covid-19," said the Ambassador. "This is the Japanese Economic Zone, he said adding "it would become the flagship SEZ in Bangladesh," he said.
Naoki said it will play a pivotal role in boosting FDIs and become a symbol of the growing business partnership between Japan and Bangladesh. This month, following the opening of BSEZ, the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line 6 will start commercial operation.
MRT Line 1 and Line 5 North will start construction in 2023. Then, the opening of terminal 3 at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in next October will add new dimension Japan-Bangladesh cooperation. the Japanese Ambassador said.
Matarbari Deep Sea Port is also under construction, with the prospect of completion of the Power-plant in 2024, and Bangabandhu Railway Bridge will open in the same year, he said.
He said the BSEZ will be corruption-free economic zone and create a fair and favorable investment and business environment.
UNB adds: BEZA Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun said the economic zone will help attract US$ 1.5 billion investment and create employment opportunities for over 100,000 people.
Sumitomo Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Masayuki Hyodo also spoke on the occasion.


