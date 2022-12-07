BD current account deficit nears $5b, trade deficit at $9.6b in July-Oct

The country's Current Account Deficit nears USD5 billion while the overall balance of payment stands at 3.6 times negative according to Bangladesh Bank's latest statistics revealed on Tuesday.

The central bank data shows during first four months (July-October) in the running financial year (FY23) total import amounted to $25.5 billion against export earnings of $15.9 billion. Remittance inflow was $7.2 billion while trade deficit widened to $9.6 billion.

With this higher import payments the current account deficits (CAD) stands at $4. 5 billion while at negative financial account, the overall balance of payment (BoP) was also negative at $4.9 billion, which is around 4 fold negative compared to corresponding period of the last fiscal (FY22).

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) data says CAD in July-October period of the current fiscal widened by $667 million from the corresponding period of FY22 while trade deficit widened by $427 million to rest at $9.6 billion from $9.2 billion in July-October period of the last fiscal.

The data also says trade deficit in October widened by $2 billion from September which is higher than first four months' total deficit.

On the other hand, financial account is negative to $37 million which was $2.8 billion during the first four months of the last fiscal though foreign direct investments slightly increased in October this year.

Talking with the Daily Observer a senior BB official said due to growing import pressure trade deficit widened alarmingly.

He said despite various measures the deficit in October is higher than first quarter of the FY23 and it is alarming that needs the government to take adequate measures to control it.

But reserve is still at satisfactory level. Bangladesh is still capable of paying its import bills for 5.8 months with its reserves which as per latest BB data is above $34 billion.

However, as the November remittance and export is picking up both trade gap and CAD may slightly go down, he said. On the other hand, ahead of Ramadan import will rise but it may be at tolerance level.

He said though import is slowing down, the subdued flow of export earnings and remittance inflow for the last two consecutive months may further widen CAD and BoP may fall at danger level.

Economists raise voice against this widening trade gap and CAD and it may put further pressure in the country's overall balance of payments.















