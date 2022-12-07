Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 December, 2022, 9:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ADB to give $200m loan for BD microenterprises

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Correspondent

Sharifa Khan, Secretary, Economic Relations Division (extreme right) and Edimon Ginting, Country Director, ADB (2nd from right) display document files after signing a loan agreement on behalf of their respective sides at the ERD in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Sharifa Khan, Secretary, Economic Relations Division (extreme right) and Edimon Ginting, Country Director, ADB (2nd from right) display document files after signing a loan agreement on behalf of their respective sides at the ERD in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide a loan of $200 million to Bangladesh for strengthening microfinances and supporting microenterprises, particularly those owned by women and facing high climate risks.
An agreement has been signed between the two sides in Dhaka on Tuesday. Sharifa Khan, Secretary, Economic Relations Division, and Edimon Ginting, Country Director, ADB, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.
The Microenterprise Financing and Credit Enhancement Project will increase      the flow of liquidity to microfinance institutions (MFIs). ADB is key lenders to microenterprises by channeling funds through Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) which is a state-owned microfinance and development organization to lend fund to MFIs.
"Microenterprises are effective tools to generate employment, cut rural poverty, and reduce urban-rural economic disparities," said Country Director Edimon Ginting.
"Strengthening microfinance is critical for socio-economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and revitalizing the economy." "This initiative builds on previous ADB support to PKSF to further boost the funding to MFIs as well as encourage commercial bank funding by reducing perceived credit risks," Ginting said.
The project targets at least 80pc of microenterprise borrowers either owned or      led by women. The project will develop a business plan update and digitalization roadmap for PKSF as well as a diagnostic review the operational cost of its partner MFIs' to enhance their viabilities.
Eligible MFIs will receive financing through PKSF to dedicate at least 10pc of their lending portfolio to microenterprises coming from regions facing adverse climate risks, such as floods, cyclones, and drought.
To encourage commercial bank funding, the project will help pilot a credit guarantee fund at PKSF that will cover the credit risk for small and medium-sized MFIs.
This complements ADB's ongoing Microfinance Risk Participation and Guarantee Program under its private sector operations. Due to small-sized operations, lack of collateral and weak operational capacity and information systems, MFIs find it difficult to secure commercial bank financing.
A technical assistance (TA) amounting to $1 million will help develop the credit guarantee fund as well as partner MFIs' capacity to enhance women's entrepreneurship skills.
The TA will help promote environmentally responsible microenterprise financing through advisory services for those affected by climate risks.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
NBL holds workshop on countering money laundering
MBL holds programme on FC Clearing through RTGS in Sylhet
Stocks rise as bargain hunters take floor
Airlines to return to profit in 2023: IATA
BGMEA, US State Deptt discuss RMG issues
IAEA, BAEC begin workshop on management system
BD committed to cutting carbon emission: FBCCI Chief


Latest News
PM made 'Global Ambassador for Diabetes'
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco stuns Spain on penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarterfinals
709 killed, 840 hurt in accidents in November
Conduct drives to identify fake physicians: HC
Yonex-Sunrise Int'l Badminton Challenge begins Wednesday
Monetary policy twice a year: BB
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Bangladesh to roll out 4th dose of Covid vaccine from Dec 20
Jubo League leader killed in Cumilla clash
Most Read News
Neymar returns as Brazil brush aside South Korea to reach World Cup quarters
Citibank appoints country officer for BD
'Goblin mode' is Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year after online vote
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco stuns Spain on penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarterfinals
4 killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Roadside bomb kills 7 in Afghanistan
Jubo League leader killed in Cumilla clash
BCL’s 30th national council begins
Haji Salim granted bail in ACC graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft