ADB to give $200m loan for BD microenterprises



Sharifa Khan, Secretary, Economic Relations Division (extreme right) and Edimon Ginting, Country Director, ADB (2nd from right) display document files after signing a loan agreement on behalf of their respective sides at the ERD in Dhaka on Tuesday.

An agreement has been signed between the two sides in Dhaka on Tuesday. Sharifa Khan, Secretary, Economic Relations Division, and Edimon Ginting, Country Director, ADB, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.

The Microenterprise Financing and Credit Enhancement Project will increase the flow of liquidity to microfinance institutions (MFIs). ADB is key lenders to microenterprises by channeling funds through Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) which is a state-owned microfinance and development organization to lend fund to MFIs.

"Microenterprises are effective tools to generate employment, cut rural poverty, and reduce urban-rural economic disparities," said Country Director Edimon Ginting.

"Strengthening microfinance is critical for socio-economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and revitalizing the economy." "This initiative builds on previous ADB support to PKSF to further boost the funding to MFIs as well as encourage commercial bank funding by reducing perceived credit risks," Ginting said.

The project targets at least 80pc of microenterprise borrowers either owned or led by women. The project will develop a business plan update and digitalization roadmap for PKSF as well as a diagnostic review the operational cost of its partner MFIs' to enhance their viabilities.

Eligible MFIs will receive financing through PKSF to dedicate at least 10pc of their lending portfolio to microenterprises coming from regions facing adverse climate risks, such as floods, cyclones, and drought.

To encourage commercial bank funding, the project will help pilot a credit guarantee fund at PKSF that will cover the credit risk for small and medium-sized MFIs.

This complements ADB's ongoing Microfinance Risk Participation and Guarantee Program under its private sector operations. Due to small-sized operations, lack of collateral and weak operational capacity and information systems, MFIs find it difficult to secure commercial bank financing.

A technical assistance (TA) amounting to $1 million will help develop the credit guarantee fund as well as partner MFIs' capacity to enhance women's entrepreneurship skills.

The TA will help promote environmentally responsible microenterprise financing through advisory services for those affected by climate risks.















