BD's energy transition has to be different from developed countries: Tawfiq

Prime Minister's Energy Adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said on Tuesday that Bangladesh's energy transition would be different from European or other developed countries as Bangladesh was still growing and growth 'is its primary objective'.

"Bangladesh disagrees with the European Union's style on Green Energy cooperation as Bangladesh and EU nations' energy transition cannot be similar, the primary goal of Bangladesh government is to ensure first access to uninterrupted supply of electricity at affordable cost with the concept of clean energy," he said while addressing a seminar, "Investing in Green Energy Transition: Partnership Opportunities for Bangladesh and Europe", Team Europe, an initiative of the EU on green energy transition, hosted the discussion at a city hotel.

Identifying the potential of floating solar panels as a

great source of renewable energy, he said: "Bangladesh has one of the largest solar systems in the world; since modern technology is expensive, Bangladesh should get the funds promised at COP27."

He requested development partners to cooperate with Bangladesh providing financial support to find innovative solutions to cope with global energy transition.

Tawfiq-e-Elahi said that considering the national demand goals, Bangladesh has to design its own plans to meet its challenges from a national perspective. "There are so many choices and nuclear power is one of such option. Nuclear energy emits less carbon than renewable energy," he said. Participants were representatives of Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands, and like-minded partner countries like Norway and Switzerland as well as European Financing Institutions like the Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD), Deutsche Gesellschaft fr Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ), Kreditanstalt fur Wiederaufbau (KFW), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and other development partners.

Taking part in the discussion, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said Bangladesh was committed to the Paris Agreement to reduce its carbon emission. "We believe in policies emphasising stronger international collaboration. I hope Team Europe on Green Energy Transition will ensure results with transformative, impactful and innovative schemes," he said.

He said, "We cancelled 10 coal-fired power plants with $10 billion in foreign investments and are now focusing on developing renewable energy on those sites."

Co-chairs of the event included European Union's Ambassador in Bangladesh Charles Whiteley and German Ambassador in Bangladesh Achim Trster. Highlighting the importance of Team Europe's support to green energy transition as part of the EU Global Gateway strategy, Charles Whiteley, said, "The current global energy crisis, largely caused by the Russian aggression in Ukraine, has affected us all. However, in these hard times, we can turn it into an opportunity for a long-term shift towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy and power system."

Trster said ''Collaboration between Team Europe and Bangladesh will play a pivotal role in a successful green energy transition in Bangladesh''.

Munira Sultana, Chairperson, Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA), Habibur Rahman, Secretary Power Division, MPEMR, Sharifa Khan, Economic Relations Division's Secretary also spoke.