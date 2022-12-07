No confusion over Dec 10 rally in Dhaka, says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said their party will undoubtedly hold a rally on December 10 in Dhaka to intensify the ongoing anti-government movement with fresh programmes.

"No one should have any confusion about the December 10 programme as we must hold the rally on that day in Dhaka," he said.

Speaking at a seminar, the BNP leader also said the country's people will dream afresh to get rid of misrule through this rally.

"People will take to the streets more intensively with new action programmes from this rally to defeat the current monstrous regime," he said.

BNP arranged the seminar titled "Violence and Politics of Blaming" at a city hotel ahead of the party's December 10 rally.

Dr Shakhawat Hossain Sayantha presented the keynote paper at the programme while a documentary on violence during the current government was screened.

Fakhrul said their party wants to establish a government of people by holding a credible national election under a non-party caretaker government.

The BNP leader also said the Awami League government must quit power and dissolve the parliament by handing over power to a caretaker government, paving the way for holding a locally and internationally accepted national election. Fakhrul said the Prime Minister staged a drama a few days back by holding a meeting with the victims of arson violence during the movement in 2014-15 and cried there to give people a wrong idea about the politics of blaming.

The BNP leader said the PM's such efforts raised BNP's suspicion about her government's plot to stop the ongoing spontaneous movement of people by carrying out arson violence. "We have got information from various sources that around 200 buses have been arranged to set on fire. We have also got some hints that some cadres of Chhatra League and Jubo League will be deployed at every ward and thana in the name of preventing violence. We've become alert about it," he said. -UNB















