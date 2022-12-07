Foreign missions for fair, inclusive election

Foreign Missions in Dhaka in a joint statement on Tuesday reaffirmed the importance of 'free, fair, inclusive and peaceful' electoral process in line with the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

They said that they like to support and promote democratic governance as a set of values and principles to follow for meaningful participation, equality, security, and inclusive human and economic development.

Australian High Commission, British High Commission, High Commission of Canada, Embassy of Denmark, Delegation of the European Union, Embassy of France, Embassy of Germany, Embassy of Italy, Embassy of Japan, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Royal Norwegian Embassy, Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain, Embassy of Sweden, Embassy of Switzerland and Embassy of the United States of America issued the joint statement to mark Human Rights Day celebrations on December 10.

They highlighted the fundamental role democracy in protecting human rights and promoting development.

"We celebrate the freedoms enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and reaffirm the importance of all UN member states adhering to their commitments to free expression, peaceful assembly, and elections, among others outlined in the Declaration," the statement said.

"We, as friends and partners of Bangladesh, eager to further support its success, reaffirm the importance of free, fair, inclusive, and peaceful electoral processes in the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," it reads.











