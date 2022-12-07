Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 December, 2022, 9:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Foreign missions for fair, inclusive election

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Missions in Dhaka in a joint statement on Tuesday reaffirmed the importance of 'free, fair, inclusive and peaceful' electoral process in line with the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
They said that they like to support and promote democratic governance as a set of      values and principles to follow for meaningful participation, equality, security, and inclusive human and economic development.
Australian High Commission, British High Commission, High Commission of Canada, Embassy of Denmark, Delegation of the European Union, Embassy of France, Embassy of Germany, Embassy of Italy, Embassy of Japan, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Royal Norwegian Embassy, Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain, Embassy of Sweden, Embassy of Switzerland and Embassy of the United States of America issued the joint statement to mark Human Rights Day celebrations on December 10.
They highlighted the fundamental role democracy  in protecting human rights and promoting development.  
"We celebrate the freedoms enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and reaffirm the importance of all UN member states adhering to their commitments to free expression, peaceful assembly, and elections, among others outlined in the Declaration," the statement said.
"We, as friends and partners of Bangladesh, eager to further support its success, reaffirm the importance of free, fair, inclusive, and peaceful electoral processes in the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," it reads.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Morocco spin out Spain on penalties to reach historic WC quarters
BD's energy transition has to be different from developed countries: Tawfiq
5,000 tonnes of organic wastes wasted daily for lack of recycling in city
BNP denied road next to Ideal School for Dec 10 rally
No confusion over Dec 10 rally in Dhaka, says Fakhrul
Foreign missions for fair, inclusive election
Gaibandha-5 by-polls on Jan 4
Asian teams 'getting closer' despite World Cup knockout blows


Latest News
PM made 'Global Ambassador for Diabetes'
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco stuns Spain on penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarterfinals
709 killed, 840 hurt in accidents in November
Conduct drives to identify fake physicians: HC
Yonex-Sunrise Int'l Badminton Challenge begins Wednesday
Monetary policy twice a year: BB
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Bangladesh to roll out 4th dose of Covid vaccine from Dec 20
Jubo League leader killed in Cumilla clash
Most Read News
Neymar returns as Brazil brush aside South Korea to reach World Cup quarters
Citibank appoints country officer for BD
'Goblin mode' is Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year after online vote
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco stuns Spain on penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarterfinals
4 killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Roadside bomb kills 7 in Afghanistan
Jubo League leader killed in Cumilla clash
BCL’s 30th national council begins
Haji Salim granted bail in ACC graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft