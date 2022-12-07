Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 December, 2022, 9:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Gaibandha-5 by-polls on Jan 4

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

Election Commissioner Md Jahangir Alam said on Tuesday, "Gaibandha-5 constitutions by pool will be held on Janurary 4, 2023."
Speaking with the journalists at Agargaon Election Commission building he said, "Elections will be monitored through CCTV cameras as before while voting will be held through electronic voting machines from 8:30am to 4:30pm."
"Dhaka regional election officer Faridul Islam has been appointed as the returning officer. Election candidates can start election campaign form December 6." Jahangir added.
Following the death of Gaibandha-5 lawmaker and deputy speaker of the Parliament Fazle Rabbi Miah on July 22, 2022, it became a constitutional obligation to hold election for the parliamentary seat by October 20, 2022. It was scheduled for October 12. But the EC cancelled the election because of "widespread malpractices" on the election day due to rampant irregularities. Following the recommendations of the committee, the Election Commission took punitive actions against 133 officials including an additional deputy commissioner, five sub-inspectors and returning officer of the election. Five candidates are in the race for the Gaibandha-5 seat in parliament.
Awami League candidate Mahmud Hasan was contending for the polls with the 'boat' symbol and Jatiya Party candidate AHM Golam Shahid with the 'plough' symbol. The other contestants are Bikalpa Dhara's Jahangir Alam and independent candidates Nahiduzzaman Apel and Syed Mahbubur Rahman.
The constituency consists of Saghata and Phulchhari upazila and 339,743 people will exercise their franchise in the polls.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Morocco spin out Spain on penalties to reach historic WC quarters
BD's energy transition has to be different from developed countries: Tawfiq
5,000 tonnes of organic wastes wasted daily for lack of recycling in city
BNP denied road next to Ideal School for Dec 10 rally
No confusion over Dec 10 rally in Dhaka, says Fakhrul
Foreign missions for fair, inclusive election
Gaibandha-5 by-polls on Jan 4
Asian teams 'getting closer' despite World Cup knockout blows


Latest News
PM made 'Global Ambassador for Diabetes'
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco stuns Spain on penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarterfinals
709 killed, 840 hurt in accidents in November
Conduct drives to identify fake physicians: HC
Yonex-Sunrise Int'l Badminton Challenge begins Wednesday
Monetary policy twice a year: BB
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Bangladesh to roll out 4th dose of Covid vaccine from Dec 20
Jubo League leader killed in Cumilla clash
Most Read News
Neymar returns as Brazil brush aside South Korea to reach World Cup quarters
Citibank appoints country officer for BD
'Goblin mode' is Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year after online vote
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco stuns Spain on penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarterfinals
4 killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Roadside bomb kills 7 in Afghanistan
Jubo League leader killed in Cumilla clash
BCL’s 30th national council begins
Haji Salim granted bail in ACC graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft