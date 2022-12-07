Gaibandha-5 by-polls on Jan 4

Election Commissioner Md Jahangir Alam said on Tuesday, "Gaibandha-5 constitutions by pool will be held on Janurary 4, 2023."

Speaking with the journalists at Agargaon Election Commission building he said, "Elections will be monitored through CCTV cameras as before while voting will be held through electronic voting machines from 8:30am to 4:30pm."

"Dhaka regional election officer Faridul Islam has been appointed as the returning officer. Election candidates can start election campaign form December 6." Jahangir added.

Following the death of Gaibandha-5 lawmaker and deputy speaker of the Parliament Fazle Rabbi Miah on July 22, 2022, it became a constitutional obligation to hold election for the parliamentary seat by October 20, 2022. It was scheduled for October 12. But the EC cancelled the election because of "widespread malpractices" on the election day due to rampant irregularities. Following the recommendations of the committee, the Election Commission took punitive actions against 133 officials including an additional deputy commissioner, five sub-inspectors and returning officer of the election. Five candidates are in the race for the Gaibandha-5 seat in parliament.

Awami League candidate Mahmud Hasan was contending for the polls with the 'boat' symbol and Jatiya Party candidate AHM Golam Shahid with the 'plough' symbol. The other contestants are Bikalpa Dhara's Jahangir Alam and independent candidates Nahiduzzaman Apel and Syed Mahbubur Rahman.

The constituency consists of Saghata and Phulchhari upazila and 339,743 people will exercise their franchise in the polls.











