Wednesday, 7 December, 2022, 9:19 AM
4th dose of trial C-19 vaccine to be administered from Dec 20

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Administration of the fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine will begin on December 20 at seven vaccination centres in Dhaka on trial basis.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Additional Director General (ADG) Ahmedul Kabir made the disclosure
at a press briefing held on Tuesday.
The seven centres include the Secretariat clinic, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Mugda Medical College Hospital, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Kurmitola General Hospital, Sarkari Karmachari Hospital and Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Hospital.
He said that initially, the pregnant women, elderly and sick people and frontline fighters will be given the vaccine.  At least 100 people will be given the vaccine in every centre every day. They will be informed giving short message services (SMS) through their mobile phones.
The drive will continue for two weeks. Each of the fourth dose vaccinated people would be observed for a two weeks period. After the observation period, the vaccination drive for fourth dose will start for the above 60 years elderly people from January 1 next year, he added.


