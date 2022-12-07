96 vie for BCL president, 158 GS

Prime Minister and also President of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday inaugurated the 30th national council of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of this party, at historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

The first session of the council started through the inauguration of the Prime Minister at around 11am and the second session was held at the Engineers Institute in the evening.

Thousands of leaders and activists across the country gathered at the venue since early morning while they were seen

chanting slogans and bringing out rallies at the surrounding areas of the venue and on the Dhaka University (DU) campus, celebrating the memorable day.

A total of 254 aspirants have submitted nomination papers for the President and General Secretary posts of the next central committee. Of the candidates, 96 Chhatra League leaders aspire to be President and 158 are candidates for the post of General Secretary.

However, Obaidul Quader, General Secretary of AL, said that the new central leadership of the Chhatra League will be announced before the triennial council of the AL to be held on December 24. Besides, the fresh committees of Dhaka University (DU) and Dhaka North and South Metropolitan branches will be announced at the same time.

Addressing the programme as chief guest, Sheikh Hasina applauded the Chhatra League for their humanitarian initiatives during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Obaidul Quader asked the leaders and activists of the party to maintain discipline and to work unitedly ahead of the next parliamentary election.

BCL President Al-Nahean Khan Joy presided over the programme and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya conducted the function.

Several AL leaders and former BCL leaders were also present in the programme.

The 29th National Conference of Chhatra League was held in May in 2018. On July 31 of the same year, Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon was announced as the President and Golam Rabbani as the General Secretary.

However, Shovon and Rabbani were removed in September in 2019 on various charges. The then Senior Vice-President Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Joint General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya were made the acting President and General Secretary of the party respectively following the removal of the Shovon and Rabbani.

On January 4, 2020, Joy and Lekhak were given the full charges of the Chhatra League.













